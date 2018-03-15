Shehu Sani, Senator, representing Kaduna Central has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over his comment about Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan during his visit to Dapchi in Yobe State.





Buhari had on Wednesday said his administration responded better than the immediate past government to the February 19 abduction of 110 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.





He said the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration was slow with their response to a similar abduction in Chibok, Borno State.





According to Buhari, while his government swung into action immediately after the abduction, the last administration looked the other way when the Chibok girls were abducted in 2014.





Reacting, Sani on his Twitter page queried Buhari for slamming Jonathan when he could not protect Missing school girls.





He wrote “The Spider-Man who couldn’t protect Chibok is blasted by the Super-Man who couldn’t protect Dapchi from alien invasion.”