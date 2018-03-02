Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Peace Corps of Nigeria establishment bill.
Writing via his Twitter handle on Friday, the senator said Buhari should sign the bill so that the organisation will complement the works of the nation’s security agencies.
Buhari withheld his assent to the bill on Tuesday.
In a letter he wrote to the national assembly, the president listed his reasons for not signing the bill into law.
Some of these reasons were security concerns, duplication of roles as well as lack of finance to fund the organisation.
But Sani said Buhari should sign the bill so that officials of the organisation will be assigned to protect schools across the country.
“The president should rescind his decision. He should sign the Peace Corps bill” he said, adding: “The organisation should be assigned to protect schools against gunmen and kidnappers.”
Since the president announced his decision to withhold assent to the bill, both chambers of the national assembly have not discussed it at plenary.
