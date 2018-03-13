 Sevilla Dump Manchester United Out Of Champions League | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Sevilla Dump Manchester United Out Of Champions League

11:56 PM 0
A+ A-


Two quick-fire goals by Wissam Ben Yedder handed Sevilla a precious victory at Old Trafford to end Manchester United’s Champions League run.


Both teams have settled for a goalless draw in the first leg of the knock-out tie in Seville, Spain.

The second leg had appeared headed toward a similar scoreline before Ben Yedder found the opener in the 74th minute to leave United with a mountain to climb.

Four minutes later, Ben Yedder would double their lead, practically sealing United’s fate.

An 84th-minute strike from Romelu Lukaku was not enough to spark a revival for Mourinho’s men.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top