Two quick-fire goals by Wissam Ben Yedder handed Sevilla a precious victory at Old Trafford to end Manchester United’s Champions League run.Both teams have settled for a goalless draw in the first leg of the knock-out tie in Seville, Spain.The second leg had appeared headed toward a similar scoreline before Ben Yedder found the opener in the 74th minute to leave United with a mountain to climb.Four minutes later, Ben Yedder would double their lead, practically sealing United’s fate.An 84th-minute strike from Romelu Lukaku was not enough to spark a revival for Mourinho’s men.