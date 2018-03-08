ukola Saraki, senate president, has appeared at the code of conduct tribunal (CCT) for the resumption of his trial.





The former Kwara state governor was accompanied to the court on Thursday by not less than 20 senators.





Back at the red chamber, Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, is presiding over the plenary. Only a few senators are present at the sitting.





Saraki is being tried on three of the 18 counts of false assets declaration filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





At the last sitting, the case was adjourned after Kanu Agabi, counsel to Saraki, asked the court for more time to respond to the “elaborate” written address of the prosecution.





In December, the court of appeal affirmed the conclusion of the tribunal on all but the three counts.





Counts 4 and 5 border on an alleged false declaration of his assets at the end of his tenure as governor of Kwara state.





Count 6 borders on the failure to declare his outstanding loan liabilities of N315, 054, 355.92 out of the loan of N380, 000, 000 he obtained from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).