The Senate at the plenary on Thursday urged the security forces to secure the release of the last Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram insurgents.The upper chamber of the National Assembly also sought the release of the remaining 112 Chibok girls in captivity.The plea was based on a point of order raised by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on the “recovery, return or release” of the abducted Dapchi girls.He thanked Nigerians for showing patriotism and giving Yobe people the kind of support that they needed.“After commending everyone, we still have one more student of Dapchi that has not returned home. We still have 112 of Chibok girls that have not been returned.“I want to take this opportunity to urge the Federal Government to expedite action and leave no stone unturned in the effort to recover the remaining girl from Dapchi and 112 from Chibok,” Lawan said.The lawmaker, who is representing Yobe-North, thanked the Senate for giving its support when the Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, under who’s constituency Dapchi falls, moved a motion to formally inform the chamber on the abduction.The Majority Leader said, “Mr. President, I want to take this opportunity to formally thank you and the Senate for the support, and to commend the Federal Government and the Yobe State Government for remaining focused.“President Muhammadu Buhari visited our state about a week after the abduction and he promised that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned in the effort to bring back our Dapchi girls.”President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, tasked the Federal Government with ensuring the release of the last Dapchi girl with the insurgents.He said, “I commend and thank all our colleagues for all their efforts from this chamber and for standing with the people of Yobe State.“We commend the government, the President and the people of Yobe State for the efforts they put in the rescue of the girls.“But there is one more girl from Dapchi, which all the security agencies must do their best to see that, immediately, this girl is brought back as well as the 112 Chibok girls.”