The Senate on Thursday passed the National Transport Commission Bill , exactly 10 years after it was first sponsored.
The commission is expected to create a multi - modal transport system that will drive the nation ’ s transport policy and engender speedy economic development .
After it was read for the second time on the floor of the Senate on October 7 , 2015 , the Senate reportedly referred the bill to the Joint Senate Committee on Land Transport , Marine Transport and Aviation Transport chaired by Senator Gbenga Ashafa , representing Lagos East Senatorial District.
Ashafa was quoted in a statement as expressing his excitement at the passage of the bill , having worked assiduously with other members of the committee and stakeholders to ensure that the best possible version of the bill was passed.
He said , “The National Transport Commission when signed into law is capable of setting the transport sector on the path of positive development . With this bill , we would successfully create a multi - modal transport sector for economic and safety oversight regulator of the sector . This is very good for business as it brings standard and structure to the transport sector while also increasing the revenue of government. ”
He also said , “ The Joint Senate Committee worked with the understanding that this is one of the priority economic bills of the 8 th Senate and therefore ensured that all input from stakeholders were considered and the best possible version of the bill was presented to the Senate. ”
Ashafa expressed appreciation to the Senate President , Dr. Bukola Saraki , for his commitment to prioritising bills that would have great impact on the economy.
