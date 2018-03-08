Senate on Tuesday named Ad-hoc committee to investigate Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello over attacks on Senator Ahmed Ogembe’s empowerment programmes last Saturday at Okene, which left beneficiaries injured and hospitalised.





A ranking Senator, James Manager (PDP) of Delta South was appointed to head the Committee.





Those appointed into the Committee which was announced by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu are: Jerry Useni, Hamman Misau, Kabir Marafa, Solomon Olamilekan, Mathew Urhoride and Chukwuka Utazi.





The development followed a motion moved yesterday by Senator Ahmed Ogembe, stating that the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello was behind the invasion of his empowerment programmes that left scores injured.





After serious debate, Senate resolved to constitute a committee to investigate the matter in order to determine the involvement of Kogi State governor.





Reacting, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu charged the committee to be detailed in their assignment and revert as soon as possible.





It was not clear to Nigerian Eye, as at the time of this report if the governor would be personally asked to appear before the committee to answer charges against him.