The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan on Thursday charged the nation’s security agencies to do more to secure schools because Boko Haram insurgents have found the abduction female pupils to be a goldmine.

The Nigerian Senate had last week hinted that the Nigerian government paid ransom to secure the release of some of the Chibok girls kidnapped in April 2014 by Boko Haram terrorists.





Speaking to newsmen after a visit to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam in Damaturu, the Senate Leader said the recent kidnap of the Dapchi pupils in Yobe state is a big lesson to those in government.





He said the National Assembly has asked the Federal Government to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to ensure that the girls returned to their parents and the case of abduction became history in the country.





“We will continue to push and monitor the development as they go especially those of us from this state will have interest to know that there is no hindrance or delay in chasing the insurgents to recover the girls and brought to their families and eventually to their schools.





“After the Chibok girls’ abduction where over 200 girls were abducted and we are still struggling to get some of them back, we should have had a better security arrangement around our schools especially the girls’ schools,” he said.





Lawan explained that he was satisfied with the attention given to the situation but wasn’t satisfied with the security arrangement before the incident.





“As Muslim, we believe that God destined that this thing will happen no matter what. But it is also important that we take the words of the Lord and do the right thing and leave the rest to God.





He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the prompt response to the incident, by asking the military to move in and sending the high-powered delegation to the state governor, parents and the affected community.