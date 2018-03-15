The Senate on Thursday decried spate of violence in the country and urged the Federal Government to deploy security agencies to Kogi to forestall alleged killing of people by suspected herdsmen.Specifically, the upper chamber said that the security machinery should be sent to Omale and Dekina Local Government Areas in the state.The resolution followed the adoption of a Point of Order by Sen. Atai Aidoko (Kogi-West) at plenary over alleged killing of 32 persons in the two local government areas on Wednesday.Raising the order, Adoko said that 20 people were killed in Ogane-Enugu community in Dekina while 12 other lives were lost in Agbejukolo and Agbenema communities in Omale local government area.He said “in spite of continued condemnation of killings in many parts of the country, perpetrators of this dastardly act have not been arrested.“I want this Senate to urge President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to bring the situation under control by arresting the perpetrators and ensure that they are prosecuted.“This killing is taking another dimension as the killers also amputate people’s hands.’’In his contribution, Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said that it was time that the chamber worked closely with the Executive to enhance the effectiveness of security agencies in combating crime the country.Noting that security agencies in the country were overstretched, Lawan expressed worry that the number of policemen guarding the communities was inadequate.According to him, in a population of about five million, you have only 300 policemen guarding the society, and in the same situation, over 300 bandits would attack the people.On his part, Sen. Dino Melaye urged government at all tiers to demonstrate needed capacity to combat insecurity.“We are still treating the issue of security with kid gloves. If you see the gory pictures of people that are maimed and we cannot show capacity; do we want to continue complaining?“It is the poor that is dying. Let us for once call on the president and the governors of these respective states who are the chief security officers to ensure the protection of lives and property of citizens.“The Federal Government must display capacity to sincerely quell the insecurity threatening the country.“Unfortunately, since the incidents happened in Kogi, the state government has not come up with any official statement or taken an action,’’ Melaye said.Sen. James Manager blamed the situation on non-arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.According to him, society has evolved and there is law and order; when somebody who commits a crime is caught, he should be punished to serve as deterrent to others.“The immediate solution to this problem is to arrest and punish offenders otherwise people will continue to kill.“We are tired of observing one minute silence for these killings; if punishment for offenders is not done, those who cannot protect the society should resign,’’ Manager said.Sen. Adamu Aliero called for the implementation of recommendations of the National Security Summit recently organised by the Senate.He said it would go a long way in addressing the security challenges confronting the country.According to him, the meeting with security agencies three weeks ago revealed that the police are overstretched and there was need to recruit more hands as well as increase the funding.In his remark, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, condemned the killings and said that it was unacceptable.“The Senate would work towards finding solutions to insecurity in the country.“Let us be patriotic because this situation is unacceptable,’’ he said.