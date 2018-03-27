The Senate on Tuesday ordered its committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters to investigate the Police invitation of Senator Dino Melaye within 48 hours.





The decision followed a point of order raised by Senator Hamman Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district, stating that the Police has become biased for inviting Senator Dino Melaye and even threatening to declare him wanted.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I rise through order 42 and 52 to urge the Senate to wade into the matter that is happening in Kogi state.





“You will recall that the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood has paraded some criminal where he addressed a press conference that Senator Dino Melaye bought arms and gave them the sum of N430,000.00.”





The lawmaker, while expressing disappointment, explained that the criminals were the same people who have been arrested before on attempted assassination of Dino.”





Contributing, Senator Phillip Aduda representing FACT said governor Yahaya Bello was a danger to democracy, insisting that he must be curtailed at all cost.





“The Kogi state governor has been allowed to do whatever he likes and if care is not taken, this democracy would be derailed.”





“Somebody who got the highest support to start behaving like this and to become what he has become. I think something must be done.”





Senator Biodun Olujimi stressed that the upper chamber has the bulk to take decision, stating that Yahaya Bello must be made to account for what was happening in the state.





“The Kogi matter is quite disturbing and somebody must pay dearly for it. Mr. President, the bulk lies on your table to take a decision on Kogi, I so submit.”





Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio wondered: “If those involved in attempted assassinations of Dino Melaye were arrested and for this to come up, I suspect a fathom arrangements against Dino Melaye.:





“It’s because it is one of our own that’s why we are interested, if not, let them continue to fight until the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) reclaims Kogi state from APC.”





In his remarks, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki asked the committee to quickly investigate the matter and revert, noting that controversies in the state was enough.