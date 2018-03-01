The Senate on Thursday called on the federal and state governments as well as communities across the country to protect and help Nigerians who are victims of illegal travels out of the country.

It declared that such assistance and protection for Nigerians in distress in foreign countries would enable them return home in safety.





The Senate President, Bukola Saraki made this recommendation following a two-day Senate round-table on irregular migration and human trafficking held in Benin, Edo state.





He said, “There is the need to intensify collaboration and cooperation between the Nigerian government and other governments to strengthen legal frameworks, innovative steps in dealing with repatriation and re-integration matters, and investment in the Nigerian economy to improve its capacity to engage its young people who may be tempted to migrate to other countries,”





The Red Chamber also called for awareness campaigns to dissuade gullible young Nigerians from embarking on such dangerous journeys, as well as to demystify the perceptions that foreign lands are the only route to wealth and happiness.”





Saraki added that law and order, as well as regulatory agencies must be made more effective, efficient and accountable.





He said their capacities to prevent, arrest and prosecute traffickers and collaborators in illegal or irregular migration should be strengthened and made impactful.