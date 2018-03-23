Scientists on Thursday cautioned adults above the age of 45 on the danger posed by sugary drinks.

They said the consumption of large amounts of sugary beverages increases the risk of dying from heart disease or other causes.





This is contained in the findings of a preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2018.





It noted that taking large amounts of sugary beverages, including soft drinks, fruit drinks and fruit juices, may lead to a higher risk of dying from heart disease or other causes, compared to those who drink fewer sugary drinks.





“It is important to note that this study does not prove cause and effect, rather it identifies a trend,” Medical Press quoted the association as saying.





Study participants in the top 25 per cent of consumers, those who tended to drink 24 ounces or more of sugary beverages each day, had twice the risk of death from coronary heart disease compared to those in the lowest 25 per cent of people who drank less than one ounce.





In addition, there was an increased risk of death from all causes, including other cardiovascular conditions.





The researchers estimated sugary food and beverage consumption, using a food frequency questionnaire. Sugar-sweetened beverages included those pre-sweetened such as sodas and fruit drinks





Sugar-sweetened foods included desserts, candy and sweetened breakfast foods as well as foods to which calorie-containing sweeteners such as sugars or syrups had been added.





The American Heart Association’s 2018 Health Scientific Sessions, which took place in New Orleans, Los Angeles, the United States (US), was a premier global exchange of the latest advances in population-based cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians.