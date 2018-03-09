The Federal Government has said that the teaching of science subjects and mathematics in indigenous languages in primary and secondary schools across the country would commence soon.Director-General of the National Centre for Technology Management, Prof. Okechukwu Ukwuoma, stated this during a retreat organised for researchers in Akure, capital of Ondo State.Ukwuoma, who is a member of a committee set up to supervise the project, also disclosed that experts were contracted to translate science and mathematics terminologies to the various indigenous languages spoken in the country.He said, “Last year, the Minister of Science and Technology and the Minister of Education inaugurated a committee to teach science and mathematics in indigenous languages. The major issue in that regard is the translation of terminologies to the languages for which we have consulted experts in different languages in the country.The don, who commended the Federal government on the idea, expressed optimism in the success of the project. He also noted that many textbooks had already been translated to some Nigerian languages through the efforts of the committee.The NACETEM boss stressed the need for researchers to contribute toward the development of science and technology in the country. He lamented the lack of good research works in the country, blaming it on the lust for quick and easy money amongst the people.“All over the world everything about science and technology is always hard to sell because you need to convince people. Nigerians are good researchers, but they lack something.“Many businessmen who are supposed ensure the commercialisation of research inventions prefer to buy fake ones outside the country and come back to make quick money,” he said.However, Ukwuoma disclosed that the Federal Government had established a National Research and Innovation Fund, which would be accessed by entrepreneurs or innovators interested in developing science and technology inventionsThe don said, “Information is what people need. When people lack information, they find it very difficult to find solution to some problems. So we need really to get some information about what is going on.”