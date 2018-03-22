Chairman, Bill and Melinda Foundation, Bill Gates, has said that the intervention of the President of the Nigerian 8th Senate, Bukola Saraki in 2009, was the turning point in combating polio in Nigeria.Gates who gave the statement at the Expanded National Economic Council, presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also discussed Sustainable health financing and strengthening primary healthcare care in Nigeria.President of Senate @bukolasaraki @YakubDogara after breakfast with @BillGates & @AlikoDangote to discuss Sustainable health financing and strengthening primary healthcare care in Nigeria. Mr Gates thanked @bukolasaraki for his contribution to combating polio as chair Govs forum pic.twitter.com/Z4knNJJp34— Bamikole Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) 22 March 2018However, Mr. Gates lamented that Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places to give birth in the world.He said Nigeria is only the fourth worst maternal mortality rate in the world ahead of only Sierra Leone, Central African Republic and Chad.Present at the occasion are President Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Co-Chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Bill Gates and the Country Director, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Paulin Basinga during the National Economic Council meeting on Human Capital Investment at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.Others are the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senators Mao and Tejuosho among others.