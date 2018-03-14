The lawmaker representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has accused Bukola Saraki, the Senate president, of using his office to promote his selfish interests.





According to Adamu, his antagonism towards the Senate President had to do with Saraki’s hypocritical attitude of driving personal agenda under the guise of strengthening personal institutions.





In an interview, Adamu told Daily Trust: “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t have anything against him. I’m not God. God made him President of the Senate. Whatever the circumstances that he followed, as a Muslim I believe that it was God that made him. It wouldn’t have been possible if God did not will it. As a faithful, I took it to be so and till date that’s my attitude to him, and he knows it.





“What I do not accept is that as he always says, and as most people say when it is convenient for them, “Use good reasons to do bad things.”





“People talk about strengthening institutions; I love the idea but I have a terrible allergy for people using public institutions to serve themselves instead of public good. And as long as I’m able, I will continue to protest this.





“Today, they say I’m supporting Buhari; yes I do. Buhari is a person who is under oath as the president of this country and I’m under oath to support the president of my country as a senator. Yes, I can differ, but where I differ there are attitudes that I will adopt. I can’t reduce myself to some kind of garage boy, grandstanding in the senate.”