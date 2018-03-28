The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has on Wednesday disclosed what formed topic between him, Bill Gates and Yakubu Dogara, when Gates played host in Nigeria last week.Saraki who spoke much on Healthcare Act yesterday at the Public Hearing on the 2018 Budget, gave reasons for his support. According to him, “When Speaker Yakubu Dogara and I met with Bill Gates last week; the emphasis was on healthcare, as we believe that providing adequate funding for healthcare would go a long way in boosting basic maternal and child health immunisation services as well as local and rural community health in this country.“This is why, at yesterday’s Public Hearing on the 2018 Budget, I emphasized that the National Assembly will work to ensure that Nigeria adheres to the 1% clause of the National Healthcare Act that requires that Healthcare across the country be funded by 1% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund.