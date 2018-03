Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano, says he earned his stars in every competitive environment.





In an interview with Financial Times, the outspoken monarch recalled his days as a banker and how he was rated the best central bank governor four times.





In June 2009, the late President Musa Yar’Adua appointed Sanusi for a five-year term but ex-President Goodluck Jonathan suspended him in February 2014 after the monarch raised alarm on an alleged $20 billion fraud in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).





Speaking on his ascension to the throne, Sanusi said: “It was what I’ve always wanted to be. As a Muslim, we believe that God decides who will be emir, then He creates a situation such that circumstances conspire to lead to that predetermined result.





“It’s not for me to say but the kingmakers look at a number of qualities. I spent my life as a successful banker. I taught economics at the university. I worked at an investment bank.





“I was chief risk officer in the two largest banks in the country. I was the CEO of the oldest and largest commercial bank in Nigeria, First Bank. I was the best central bank governor four years out of five. Why would I feel guilty about inheriting privilege? I have earned my stars in every competitive environment.





“I’m the 57th king, but I’m the 14th Fulani emir and the 13th in my line. I grew up here. My father was a crown prince but he was a career diplomat, so I was brought up by a guardian. I have the benefit of having been in and out of this culture, knowing all the traditions of the palace, but also mixing in a more heterogeneous setting.





“It’s important for us to retain our history, to retain our roots. A lot of my writings are progressive. I’ve been involved in such debates as why it is OK to cut off the hand of a man who stole a goat but allow a governor or a minister who stole millions to get away with it.”