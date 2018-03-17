Mohamed Salah scored four goals as Liverpool moved up to third in the Premier League table by thrashing Watford at Anfield.Salah danced through Watford's defence to score early in the game before poking home Andy Robertson's cross late in the first half.He set up Roberto Firmino's clever flick for Liverpool's third, then added two late strikes to complete the rout.Liverpool have now opened a seven-point gap over Chelsea in fifth.Jurgen Klopp's side also remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.