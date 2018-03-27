Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has said that the injuries ravaging his squad is an opportunity for other players to take their chance.Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho and Bursaspor defender Shehu Abdullahi will miss Tuesday night’s friendly between Nigeria and Serbia due to injuries.Iheanacho fractured his right hand, while Abdullahi has a hamstring complaint.The former Manchester City forward trained away from the main group along with Okechukwu Gabriel, Stephen Eze and Oghenekaro Etebo, who also did not take part in the main session.“He (Iheanacho is out) but that is an opportunity for other players to come in and prove what they can do,” Rohr said during his pre-match conference on Monday.The German also stated that he is pleased with the two goalkeepers in the team, but rued Daniel Akpeyi’s absence.He said: “One of our goalkeepers (Akpeyi) had a problem with entry visa but so far I’m pleased with the two we have here. Ezenwa and Uzoho.“At the moment, I’m satisfied with the young one (Uzoho). Before he arrived, we were a young team and he’s here now and it’s good for the future.“Other players in the team are helping him to do well in terms of positioning during corners.”On the game, Rohr added: “The result is not the most important thing for us. It’s what we can see, learn and what the players can do. The players need competition and I think they are getting it.”