Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), says the Dapchi schoolgirls released by Boko Haram insurgents did not take their bath while in captivity.





Daura disclosed this while presenting the girls to President Muhammadu Buhari at the preisdential villa in Abuja on Friday.





The girls were abducted on February 19 and released on March 21.





The DSS DG also said the victims had been medically examined, while those with ailments had been treated.





He said four of the girls had broken limbs.





“On release, the victims were taken into the DSS medical facility and are put through programmes to give them mental stability,” he said.





“As such, they are given psychological mental evaluation conducted by trained specialists. About four who were discovered to have broken limbs and were sent for X-ray.





“Almost all of them had one skin infection or the other having not taken bath for over a month. They have been medically examined, and those with ailments were treated The measures are to ensure that they are in good health.”





Daura said the only condition demanded by Boko Haram was a ceasefire to enable them return the girls.





“The insurgents only condition was the demand for cessation of hostilities and temporary ceasefire to enable them return the girls at the point they picked them,” he said.





“They required assurances that the government security forces would keep to this… Mr. President, in view of the nation’s experience through these years of insurgency, it is humbly suggested that efforts be sustained towards.





“Ensuring the release of all abducted persons in the north-east theatre of operation. Improve the strategic plan for the safety of schools in vulnerable locations, using all available national assets.





“Improve on the coordination efforts amongst security agencies to avoid future incidents. Expand the current dialogue towards conflict mitigation and resolution, with a view to getting an everlasting peace for the entire sub-region.”