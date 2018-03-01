Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said that Nigerians should not see restructuring as a way out of many challenges confronting the nation.Abubakar said this in Lagos during the public presentation of the book, ‘In the belly of vultures’ written by Adetola Adeniyi.The former vice president said that the current structure in the country facilitates corruption and makes it more difficult for the kind of leadership being clamored for to emerge.“I say this because some of those who argue against restructuring keep saying that it is not our main problem. Some say it is good leadership that we lack. Others say it is corruption that we should focus on instead.“We’ll, my position is that all are important and should be addressed. But to pretend that the critical issues thrown up by the current deformed structure of our federation will disappear as soon as we have good leadership or tackle corruption is to miss the point.