The House of representatives ad-hoc committee on Tuesday summoned former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele and former Accountant-General of the Federation, Jonah Otunla to appear next week Monday to explain their involvement in the alleged misappropriation of the pension funds.

The committee believed in its wisdom that not only the fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina should be held accountable but all those who participated in the then Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform. And it was even alleged that about N2 billion naira was squandered by the team.





This was predicated on the basic idea that the team was constituted to track stolen public fund and should be regulated by the principle of collective responsibility.





The investigation was meant to cover the periods from 2010 to 2013 and activities of the other successor agencies.





Chairman of the committee, Hon. Anayo Nnebe said it would be unacceptable for the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, to claim that there was no recoveries made in the period under review and asked them to come with comprehensive reports of recoveries so far made.