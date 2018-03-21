The house of representatives has re-introduced a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps organization.





Also re-introduced during plenary on Wednesday is the bill seeking to reorder the sequence of elections.

The house had earlier passed the two bills but President Muhammadu Buhari witheld his assent to them.

While he faulted that of electoral act amendment as infringing on the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he cited the duplication of roles (of other agencies) and lack of funds as his reasons for rejecting the Peace Corps bill.

The president’s decision did not go down well with the lawmakers.

While the lawmakers said they will override the president on the Peace Corps bill, they resolved to amend two of the three areas Buhari faulted in the electoral amendment bill.

Some other bills which were re-introduced for passage into law include the bill for an act to establish the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management, a bill for an act to establish the Nigerian Council for Social Works, a bill for an act to amend the currency conversion, freezing orders act to give discretionary powers to the judge of high court to order for forfeiture of assets of affected persons, and a bill for an act to establish the police procurement fund.

Others are a bill for an act to amend the environmental health officers council registration act, a bill for an act to establish the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria, a bill for an act to establish the Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria.

Also included are a bill for an act to establish the Chartered Institute of Exports and Community Brokers of Nigeria and a bill for an act to establish the Federal University, Wukari.

TheCable understands that some lawmakers in the lower legislative chamber are in support of Buhari’s rejection of the Peace Corps bill.

A legislative source told TheCable that while these lawmakers are “not courageous” to declare in the open that they support the bill’s rejection, they are mobilising to vote against it when the time comes for its passage.