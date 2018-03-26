Two members of the House of Representatives have commended former Defence Minister, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma, for advising Nigerians who are being killed by Fulani herdsmen to defend themselves.

Danjuma had on Saturday called on the people of Taraba State to rise against “ethnic cleansing”.





He spoke at the maiden Convocation ceremony of Taraba State university in Jalingo, the State capital.





“You must rise to protect yourselves from these people, if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.





“This ethnic creasing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria,” Danjuma said.





Reacting, however, Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Budget and Research, Hon. Timothy Simon Golu (PDP, Plateau), said Danjuma, with his wealth of experience in the military and deep knowledge of Nigerian politics, was simply speaking the truth.





“Although, many Nigerians have been saying what Danjuma said, no one takes them serious because of their stature”, he told New Telegraph.





“But considering Danjuma’s position in the society, the army can’t fault him. Instead, they should do soul searching.”





Also, Hon. Precious Ossy (APGA, Abia) said with the General’s position, the entire security architecture of the nation should be overhauled.





His words: “Danjuma’s call means that the entire security apparatus needs to be overhauled.





“If a person of his age, experience and credible standing in the society, who also supported this government, is saying this, something is wrong somewhere.”