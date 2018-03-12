Director General, Media and Publicity to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Mr Kingsley Fanwo has dismissed reports credited to him in some newspapers and online platforms that he confirmed the sack and reinstatement of cabinet members and Local Government Administrators in the State.Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi StateThe Governor’s spokesperson who reacted to the well circulated stories Monday in Lokoja said the whole news was a “storm in a tea cup created by unprofessional reportage”.Fanwo said: “The meeting was supposed to be a parley between the Governor and his appointed officials to fashion the way forward for the state. Prior to the meeting, some papers have speculated that the Governor was going to dissolve his cabinet and sack the LGA administrators.“At the beginning of the meeting, a directive to Commissioners and Administrators to submit their keys to the SSG was misconstrued to mean a sack. Meanwhile, the intent was to take the vehicles to Coscharis for servicing.“I want to set the record straight here that the Governor didn’t announce any sack nor reinstatement. So anyone who broke the news of the sack and reinstatement committed an error.“After the meeting, there was nothing basically to report to the Media. Journalists were not even invited to the meeting. It is therefore embarrassing to me for some journalists to claim I briefed the media after the meeting. The report is false and malicious. The public should dismiss such”.Fanwo said the Governor wouldn’t have needed a meeting to dissolve his cabinet if there was any need for that, “It is normal for anyone to think the directive to submit keys for servicing was an euphemism for sack.But by the time the Governor took over proceedings, it was clear that nothing of such happened and there was no briefing after the meeting”, he said.