A Boko Haram commander Shuibu Mimi who was recently released has threatened to unleash further violence on Nigeria.

Shuibu Moni in a video released online on Wednesday promised to attack states in Nigeria very soon.





According to reports, the Boko Haram commander in the video was freed sometime in May in exchange for some 82 kidnapped Chibok girls in a deal facilitated by the Swedish government.





The video showed Moni and some members of his team displaying firepower in Sambisa forest.





Moni, who spoke in Hausa and Arabic stated that contrary to claims by the Nigerian government that Boko Haram fighters have been chased out of Sambisa forest in Borno state, they (Boko Haram terrorists) remain firmly on ground.





He subsequently threatened to unleash further violence on Nigeria in coming days.





However, he made no mention of the recently kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirls.