The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the federal government to, as a matter of national importance, release the report of the Presidential panel set up to investigate the abduction and release of over 100 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe state.It also demanded release of the names of the five girls that reportedly died in captivity, adding that “compensation be paid to the bereaved parents.”CAN, in a statement on Friday by Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the Media Adviser to the CAN President, also condemned the political statements and intrigues that have trailed the return of the school girls.The statement reads in part: “CAN rejoices with the families of 104 Dapchi schoolgirls who regained their freedom from the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists after the intervention of the Federal Government.“The Association, is however, deeply worried, surprised and disappointed that not all the girls were rescue and indeed, that one of them was left behind simply because of her Christian faith .“CAN condemns in strong terms the politicization of the abduction and release of the innocent Dapchi schoolgirls, appealing to politicians to live up to the expectation in the discharge of their official assignments.“The Federal Government should set up a high power judicial panel to investigate the abduction of the school girls with a view to unmasking those behind the abduction and make them face the full wrath of the law;“The report of the panel purportedly set up by the Presidency to investigate the abduction should be released immediately to the public;“The National Assembly should conduct a Public Hearing on the Dapchi abduction saga to expose any cover up.“The Federal Government should name the five students said to have died while in captivity with compensation paid to the bereaved parents.“We also demand the immediate release of the remaining Chibok girls the Boko Haram captivity and reunion with their families.“We once again demand a total re-organisation of the security agencies aligned with professionalism that will make them respond rapidly to security challenges in any part of the country. We desire a proactive security system.”