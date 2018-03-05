President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to pay a visit to Taraba state on Monday, March 5, following the Mambilla killings which occurred in the state.It had earlier been reported that a fresh violent ethnic clash on the Mambilla Plateau on Sunday, March 4, has reportedly led to the death of twenty people, while about three hundred cows have been rustled.A resident of the community who fled during the clash, Saadu Magoggo, said that two of his brothers were killed on Saturday evening and their cattle rustled by a group he identified as the Mambilla Militia.The current clash is sequel to another clash which reportedly occurred on March 1, between the Fulani and Mambilla ethnic stock, leading to the death of about four persons.According to the report, several houses and other valuables were set ablaze by the warring factions as both sides were said to have recorded casualties.The crisis which started at Nguroje before spreading to Jakarta villages was reportedly ignited by a dispute over land.Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi has said that the clashes between farmers and herdsmen across the country are not tribal but consequences of climate change.Bagudu stated this in Birnin Kebbi when the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, paid him a courtesy visit with a team of journalists.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister led journalists to Kebbi for on-hand assessment of the agriculture revolution in the state.The governor who said that the clashes were misunderstood in many quarters, challenged the media to carry out investigation to ascertain the truth and veracity of his claims.