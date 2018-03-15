People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has said the failure of Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue State as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, showed that the president was losing control of his security chiefs, even as the Chief Security Officer of the nation.The party also noted that the many reports of killings by herdsmen and Boko Haram showed that the current administration lacks the will to win the war against insecurity in the country.National Coordinator of Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, a PDP group, Bright Amewhule, stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, while receiving some members of All Progressives Congress, APC, who defected to PDP.He said: “If the IG of police disobeyed the order of the president to relocate to Benue State and the president has not done anything, it means that he (Buhari) is losing charge of the security chiefs.“As the Chief Security Officer of the nation, he ought to be in charge. Buhari should take the lives of Nigerians seriously because that is what he swore on oath to do.“President Buhari is not qualified to be in office if he cannot control the Inspector General of Police. He asked the IGP to relocate to Benue State but he refused, it shows that he (Buhari ) is not in charge.“Every day we hear herdsmen killing innocent people and we have heard that the school girls kidnapped in Dapchi are still in the hands of their abductors, it means the president is not serious with security of lives and property of Nigerians. He should take the lives of Nigerians seriously.”