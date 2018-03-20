President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on her re-election for another term.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari has conveyed his congratulatory message to Merkel in a letter.Adesina quoted the President as saying in the letter that he was “most delighted to learn of the successful conclusion of the inter-party negotiations to form a new government after the last election in Germany.”Buhari further told Merkel that her victory “is a testimony of your hard-work, competence and trust of the German people, qualities which are much admired in many parts of the world especially here in Africa.”Buhari said Nigeria greatly valued Merkel’s humanity and concern for refugees, while wishing her and her new cabinet a successful new term of office.“We look forward to greater cooperation between our two countries as we strive to confront shared challenges,” Buhari said.