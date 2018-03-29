The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Thursday in Abuja said President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to ensuring the capacity of workers was built for quality service delivery.Dalung, represented by Raji Ogunsola, the ministry’s Director of General Services, said this during the closing ceremony of the induction of the ministry’s staff in Abuja.Sports federations' presidents return to classroomSports federations' presidents return to classroomDalungThe staff are those within the Grade Level 08 to Grade Level 12 cadre.The minister urged the workers to strive towards excellence by using knowledge as the key.“The administration of President Buhari has placed great emphasis on capacity building in order to ensure quality staff.“The essence is to churn out quality staff that will deliver on the Change Agenda of his administration,’’ Dalung said.He charged the inductees to look beyond trivialities, but embrace self capacity-building even without the assistance of government.Dalung, who restated the resolve of the Federal Government to drive human development, said his ministry would approve capacity building for all cadres of staff.The minister said as soon as the 2018 budget was approved for implementation, the ministry would embark on a robust training of all cadres of officers.He added that it was the Ministry’s responsibility to build not only the capacity of its staff but that of sports men and women for successful outings in sports.The induction began on March 13 and ended on Thursday for officers on Grade Level 08 to Grade Level 12 in the ministry.