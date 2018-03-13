Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu on Media and Publicity, has reacted to Senator George Akume’s claim that Benue people are not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari.





Adesina also clarified that Benue’s stakeholders did not say they were unhappy with Buhari during their meeting with him, but that were not happy about the killings.





He also spoke on the allegation that President Buhari’s visit to Benue came late.





Adesina spoke on Ray Power Fm on Monday, saying, “Don’t misquote them because I was there. They did not say they were not happy with the President.





“In fact, most of them were full of commendation for the President. Not a single one of them said he was not happy with the President. Rather, they spoke about the confidence they have in him,” Adesina said.





On Akume’s comment, Adesina exclaimed, “How can they be happy when they found blood flowing like that? They won’t be happy naturally but nobody said ‘we are not happy with the President’ rather, they said ‘we voted for you massively in 2015 and we are still with you.”





He added, “In the press statement we issued last week announcing the visits, we explained that having received reports on the various clashes and having studied them, it was time for the President to visit.





“Those reports came first so that he can have a balanced and proper perspective of what actually happened and then the visit.





“The visit was not supposed to be an emotive thing. It was supposed to be a sympathy visit, a condolence visit based on proper information.”