Meter asset providers are expected to supply and install meters within 10 working days of payment on the premises of electricity customers who choose the option of paying for the meters.The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission stated this in the newly released Meter Asset Providers Regulation 2018, which seeks to bridge the metering gap in the nation’s electricity supply industry.NERC said it would commence the enforcement of the provisions of the regulation on April 3, 2018.It said, “Where a customer elects to pay for a meter asset upfront under this regulation, such a customer shall not be liable for the payment of metering service charge through the distribution licensee.”The regulator said the amount payable to a MAP by a customer electing to pay upfront would be the efficient cost of the meter asset and its installation cost as determined by the procurement process for the MAP, conducted by the distribution licensee.It said, “The MAP shall install the meter on the premises of the customer within 10 working days of the receipt of full payment by the customer. The authorisation by the distribution licensee to pay for the meter shall only be issued after certifying the readiness of the premises for a safe and secure installation of the meter asset.”According to the regulation, the distribution licensee and MAP shall enter into a metering service agreement, which shall provide for the number of meters to be installed by the MAP in the distribution licensee’s network over an agreed period and the recovery of the cost of meter asset plus a reasonable return over a period of 10 years, among others.It said, “Upon the installation of a meter by a MAP, the customer has an obligation to pay for metering service charge through the distribution licensee at the time of payment for energy unless financed upfront in full by the customer.”The regulator said the payment for metering service charge by the customer to a MAP would cease upon full amortisation of the meter asset over its technical life assumed in the procurement process for the MAP.It said, “Where a customer fails to pay for metering service charge in any given month or months, the cumulative metering service charge shall be deducted upon the subsequent payment.“In line with guidelines for asset enumeration by distribution licensees, customers’ meters are associated with feeders and distribution transformers and shall not be moved by customers.”