The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, Thursday, confirmed that that the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory, PPPRA, would be scrapped, but allayed fears about the sacking of staff of the agencies, stating that the staff would be absorbed into the new company to be created.Speaking at a round table on understanding the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB, organized by the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter, NNRC and the Media Initiative on Transparency in the Extractive Industry, MITEI,Kachikwu noted, however, that it would not be business as usual as key performance indicators would be set for employees and any official found wanting in the discharge in his or duties would be shown the exit.