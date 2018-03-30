Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis on Thursday washed the feet of 12 prisoners, including a Nigerian at Regina Caeli prison in Rome.

According to Vatican News, the twelve men, selected by prison authorities, come from Italy, the Philippines, Morocco, Moldavia, Columbia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.









Eight of them are Catholics, while two are Muslims, one is a Buddhist and one is an Orthodox Christian.





The rite, performed yearly on Holy Thursday, commemorates Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with the apostles. The ceremony is part of the run-up to Easter Sunday.





“Everyone always has the opportunity to change life and one cannot judge. I am a sinner like you but today I represent Jesus… God never abandons us, never tires of forgiving us,” Pope Francis said to the inmates.





This is the fourth time in the Pope’s five year papacy that he has celebrated the Holy Mass in an Italian jail.