 ‘Political strategy’, ‘what of Chibok girls?’ — Nigerians react to release of Dapchi schoolgirls | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » ‘Political strategy’, ‘what of Chibok girls?’ — Nigerians react to release of Dapchi schoolgirls

2:58 PM 0
A+ A-
A bulk of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, were released on Wednesday.

The schoolgirls, 110, were abducted on February 19 but only 91 have been confirmed released by the federal government.

While some Nigerians expressed delight at their return, others accused the government of playing politics with the abduction.

Below are some of the tweets.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top