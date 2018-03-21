A bulk of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, were released on Wednesday.
The schoolgirls, 110, were abducted on February 19 but only 91 have been confirmed released by the federal government.
While some Nigerians expressed delight at their return, others accused the government of playing politics with the abduction.
Below are some of the tweets.
So they released #DapchiGirls and left #ChibokGirls, maybe Gej should go rescue them because this one is present administration own. I dunno again 🤕— Chijioke (@orizucj30) March 21, 2018
It must have taken a lot to return the #DapchiGirls in terms of logistics. It would be great to know what Nigeria had to give/do this time to have these girls returned. We are glad they are back but let’s not miss a chance to learn how to do better.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 21, 2018
It will be foolish to commend anybody for the release of #DapchiGirls because they ought not be captured in the first place. There were so many warnings before the capture yet no action was taken despite the experience of #ChibokGirls— Dan-Borno (@DanBorno) March 21, 2018
I'm impressed... My #DapchiGirls are back home. My condolence to the family of the 5 deceased girls... Kudos to FG. Hope my little sisters #ChibokGirls will be set free soon...— Mahmud Mu'azu Salihu (@DOGUWAS) March 21, 2018
Nigeria is the only country where you hail a kid for packing up the plates he broke and putting them in the dustbin. #Dapchigirls— Ozoemena Nonso (@ozoemena_nonso) March 21, 2018
Who don't know that this is #DapchiGirls yahoo yahoo by @APCNigeria led for federal government..— Precious Etim (@preciousetim4) March 21, 2018
Hope dis is not hate speech
They want to divert public attention from the growing insecurity in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other states where deaths has been going nonstop due to farmers and herdsmen feud and divert public resources. But Nigerians can't be fooled the second time #DapchiGirls #Dapchi— Tonye Barcanista (@TonyeBarcanista) March 21, 2018
My question before celebrating the release of #DapchiGirls is; "Who ordered the withdrawal of security from Dapchi?"— Yila (@yilamaddo) March 21, 2018
Taking a moment to just rejoice with the parents of the 76 returned #DapchiGirls. And holding on to hope for the remaining 34.— Nancy Kacungira (@kacungira) March 21, 2018
Our government noticed that people didn't care anymore about their fake abductions... That's why they returned the #DapchiGirls 😂😂, watch out for another political strategy , now way " kidnapping " don cast ..— boomerang (@naiightt) March 21, 2018
2019 Presidential campaign in focus— CAPTAIN (@PaulUtho) March 21, 2018
Mr. President intervened swiftly after the abduction of the #DapchiGirls & they were returned unlike GEJ who didn't do anything about the #Chibokgirls . APC...... All Progressive Criminals!!! pic.twitter.com/JmTyS4z9el
#DapchiGirls are now return home,— M.M MustaphaⓂ (@musteemo) March 21, 2018
Our sisters from the north are now tools for the politics.
God is watching who ever playing this dirty game 😓
If Dapchi girls can be recovered, what of the chibok girls??? #dapchigirls— FEYISAYO (@_Feyola_) March 21, 2018
#DapchiGirls have been returned to point of kidnap by BH.— Pray For Nigeria (@Comradejerome) March 21, 2018
Journalists are barred from the pool.
President Buhari is working, isn't he?
Can you imagine??— Mbadiwe J. (@Mbadiwejohn) March 21, 2018
Boko haram returned #DapchiGirls to Dapchi community and triumphantly walked back to Sambisa forest.@APCNigeria is a big joke.@segalink @MrStanleyNwabia@Tutsy22 @john_danfulani
This gov't is acting movie. They think we are dump. They took the girls out and return them. All in the name of wanting to prove to us that they can act fast when it comes to security issues. first let them stop the herdsmen attack then we will take them serious.#DapchiGirls— CY Nelly Woods (@nice042) March 21, 2018
All of a sudden #BokoHaram repented n returned #DapchiGirls😂😂😂 this election thing can mk people repent o😂😂😂— 👀Olawhandi👀💙💙💙 (@Olawhandi) March 21, 2018
BREAKING GOOD NEWS: Boko Haram has reportedly returned all kidnapped #DapchiGirls back to Dapchi township in Yobe.— Elias (@eliaschy) March 21, 2018
BREAKING BAD NEWS: Report claim Five of them are dead.
Are you with me Nigerians ? Are you thinking what I am thinking? #WeNoBeMumu pic.twitter.com/q8kzqmwJKW
I am happy the girl have returned. God be praised. When will heads roll on this #DapchiGirls issue? Why wasn't anyone arrested?— Uyi Ebohon (@gianniApparel) March 21, 2018
We need to ask #DapchiGirls if they saw the remaining #ChibokGirls in the camp. Or does Boko boys now have two factions?— Okolocha Ogochukwu (@forgive101) March 21, 2018
