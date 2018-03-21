A bulk of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, were released on Wednesday.

The schoolgirls, 110, were abducted on February 19 but only 91 have been confirmed released by the federal government.

While some Nigerians expressed delight at their return, others accused the government of playing politics with the abduction.

Below are some of the tweets.

So they released #DapchiGirls and left #ChibokGirls , maybe Gej should go rescue them because this one is present administration own. I dunno again 🤕 March 21, 2018

It must have taken a lot to return the #DapchiGirls in terms of logistics. It would be great to know what Nigeria had to give/do this time to have these girls returned. We are glad they are back but let’s not miss a chance to learn how to do better. March 21, 2018

It will be foolish to commend anybody for the release of #DapchiGirls because they ought not be captured in the first place. There were so many warnings before the capture yet no action was taken despite the experience of #ChibokGirls March 21, 2018

I'm impressed... My #DapchiGirls are back home. My condolence to the family of the 5 deceased girls... Kudos to FG. Hope my little sisters #ChibokGirls will be set free soon... March 21, 2018

Nigeria is the only country where you hail a kid for packing up the plates he broke and putting them in the dustbin. #Dapchigirls March 21, 2018





Hope dis is not hate speech Who don't know that this is #DapchiGirls yahoo yahoo by @APCNigeria led for federal government..Hope dis is not hate speech March 21, 2018

#Dapchi They want to divert public attention from the growing insecurity in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other states where deaths has been going nonstop due to farmers and herdsmen feud and divert public resources. But Nigerians can't be fooled the second time #DapchiGirls March 21, 2018

My question before celebrating the release of #DapchiGirls is; "Who ordered the withdrawal of security from Dapchi?" March 21, 2018

Taking a moment to just rejoice with the parents of the 76 returned #DapchiGirls . And holding on to hope for the remaining 34. March 21, 2018

Our government noticed that people didn't care anymore about their fake abductions... That's why they returned the #DapchiGirls 😂😂, watch out for another political strategy , now way " kidnapping " don cast .. March 21, 2018



Mr. President intervened swiftly after the abduction of the #DapchiGirls & they were returned unlike GEJ who didn't do anything about the #Chibokgirls . APC...... All Progressive Criminals!!! pic.twitter.com/JmTyS4z9el March 21, 2018



Our sisters from the north are now tools for the politics.



Our sisters from the north are now tools for the politics.

God is watching who ever playing this dirty game 😓 #DapchiGirls are now return home, March 21, 2018



Journalists are barred from the pool.

President Buhari is working, isn't he? #DapchiGirls have been returned to point of kidnap by BH.Journalists are barred from the pool. March 21, 2018

This gov't is acting movie. They think we are dump. They took the girls out and return them. All in the name of wanting to prove to us that they can act fast when it comes to security issues. first let them stop the herdsmen attack then we will take them serious. #DapchiGirls March 21, 2018





BREAKING BAD NEWS: Report claim Five of them are dead.

BREAKING GOOD NEWS: Boko Haram has reportedly returned all kidnapped #DapchiGirls back to Dapchi township in Yobe.BREAKING BAD NEWS: Report claim Five of them are dead.Are you with me Nigerians ? Are you thinking what I am thinking? pic.twitter.com/q8kzqmwJKW #WeNoBeMumu March 21, 2018