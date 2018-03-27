The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Prince Uche Secondus, for not only initiating the party’s dialogue with the people tagged “Nation Building: Resetting the Agenda”, but also for being humble enough to apologise to the people of Nigeria for the mistakes of the past.





In a statement signed by the CNPP Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the umbrella group of all the registered political parties and political associations noted that “the PDP as a member of the CNPP has shown ‎maturity worthy of emulation.”





“The National chairman of the PDP in his characteristic and sincere leadership style has led his party in an open confession of their sins and the party is entitled to be forgiven by Nigerians if we are sincere people.





“With the confession and pledge of its readiness to learn from its past mistakes arising from what the party failed to do, the PDP leader has rekindled hope in the ability of opposition political parties to provide alternative political platforms to better the lives of the now impoverished Nigerians, who are suffering due poor leadership.





“We, therefore, urge Nigerians never to lose hope in the future we all desire for the country as together we shall all build a country we shall be proud of”, the CNPP said.