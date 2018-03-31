The police say they have rearrested three out of six suspects who escaped custody in Kogi state on Wednesday.





Two of the six suspects are involved in the illegal possession of arms case preferred against Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.





They accused the senator of arming them for robbery and kidnapping.





After the suspects escaped custody, they were declared wanted and Ali Janga was removed as the commissioner of police in Kogi, by Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP).





Speaking with PUNCH on Saturday, Janga said three of the suspects have been rearrested but he did not give their names.





“Yes, it is confirmed, but note that I am no longer the CP, I have been removed, so next time talk to the new CP,” the newspaper quoted Janga as saying.





Two of the rearrested suspects reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.