Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Anthony Ogbizi, has said that sureties of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should tell the world where he is.





Last month, an Abuja Federal High Court ordered Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor to produce his client.





Justice Binta Nyako ordered Ejiofor to produce the elusive IPOB leader during the next adjournment date of March 28, or for his sureties to explain his whereabouts.





Kanu was admitted to bail on April 25, 2017 and the Chairman, South East Senate caucus, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant, Tochukwu Uchendu signed his bail bond.





In a chat with the Punch, CP Ogbizi said the Police is not keeping the Biafra agitator.





His words: “Nnamdi Kanu was charged to court; he still has a case in court. He was granted bail by the court, but we heard that he jumped bail.





“The sureties, who secured the bail conditions for Nnamdi Kanu, should tell us his whereabouts.





On his parents whereabouts, the senior officer said: “They have the right to live anywhere they want. Nobody stopped them from going back to their house, but if they decide to live elsewhere, it is their choice.





“None of them is in the custody of the police; so, we are not in a position to say where they are.”





Ogbizi also confirmed that IPOB members were caught with arms.





“We recovered weapons like petrol bomb, rifles and other weapons.





“We also recovered their insignias; we got a lot of information concerning the military wing of IPOB that they were training and teaching their members military tactics”