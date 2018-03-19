The police in Plateau state said on Sunday that they are not in possession of an identity card belonging to a leader of herdsmen in the state.

Tyopev Terna, Command spokesperson said Zakariya Idris, a senior member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) who owns the ID card, was at the Bassa Divisional Headquarters where he reported a case of armed invasion at his home.





Irigwe and Fulani residents in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state had clashed on Wednesday leaving civilians and security operatives dead.





“The man whose face appeared on the ID card has reported at the Bassa Division today that his ID card was missing after his house was broken into during an attack,” the Police PRO told newsmen.





“But we have not found the ID card since nobody has brought it to the police.”





There were reports that Idris’ ID card was found at the scene of a recent deadly attack in the state.





The report quoted a community leader of Irigwe extraction in Bassa Local Government Area as stating that the ID card was found at the scene of an attack and that it had been submitted to the police alongside other items, including mobile telephones, recovered from the attackers.





The police however denied receiving such exhibits..