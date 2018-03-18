The Lagos State Police Command has cautioned residents against unauthorised protest by any group in the state.Spokesman for the command, Chike Oti, told newsmen on Sunday that no group of persons would be allowed to carry out any protest without being authorised or permitted by the command.He said that the command was alerted of plans by some mischief makers masquerading as civil rights activists to protest against the controversial Lagos Land Use Charge.“They planned to block the Third Mainland Bridge and occupy some critical public infrastructures in Lagos to protest the increase in the Land Use Charge by the Lagos State Government“As it stands, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State has not received any application from any group wishing to carry out protest in any part of the state.“It is therefore advised that these individuals wanting to protest government decision should consult with the police as it was the case with the Nigeria Bar Association before they carried out their peaceful protest.“When that is done, the police will provide the needed security and ensure it will not be hijacked by hoodlums.“The Command wishes to warn those concerned that any attempt by any individual or group of persons to cause a breach of the peace or infringe on the rights of others to pursue their daily aspirations, would be met with stiff resistance,” he warned.The police spokesperson said that the command would not allow any group of protesters to disrupt peace in the state in whatever guise.“Any group of persons that feel strongly against any policies of the government should explore the judicial option instead of disturbing peace being enjoyed in the state,” he advised. (NAN)