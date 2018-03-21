An alleged most wanted criminal, Usman Fashola, 31, alias Awolowo, has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police’ (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT).Fashola, said to have formed a gang while in prison custody, was said to have been responsible for robberies in Lagos and neighbouring states.He was paraded yesterday alongside two others, Opeyemi Oni, 28 and Oyeniyi Olaotan 26, by Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal.Edgal said the gang specialised in robbing motorists and passengers of their belongings, adding that they also engaged in house-to-house robbery.He said the suspects confessed that they were ex-convicts, adding that a search was conducted at their Sango, Ogun State, hideout, where two guns were found.Fashola, who admitted he was a vicious robber, told reporters that he had repented and was about disposing his weapons before he was arrested.He said: “I was a notorious criminal. I will not deny it, but I have repented. I have even robbed in front of Alakara Police Station where my boy shot someone.“I am a strong man. I have been to prison three times. I was released from prison through the help of my aunty. After my last release, my wife reported me to my mother. My mother, who was furious, removed her clothes and placed a curse on me.“She said if I went to rob again, I would be arrested and I said Amen. So, I contacted a friend to buy my gun because I was done with crime. It was while I was taking the gun to him that the police arrested me.”IRT operatives arrested four suspected robbers at Ayodogo Street, Ijoko Road, Sango.The suspects, it was gathered, burgled Anthony Onyawune’s residence while he was away in the East and carted away his valuables.Edgal said a Toyota Avalon car, 2016 model, unregistered Subaru SUV and 10 ATM credit cards were recovered, adding that the suspects would be arraigned.