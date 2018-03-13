A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that he warned Nigerians against voting Buhari as president but they refused to hear him.





According to Fani-kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, the current APC-led government only thrives on genocide, mass and ethnic cleansing.





He was reacting to the killing of 25 persons in Dundu village, Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen.





Reacting to the incident, the ex-minister said time is now ripe for Nigerians to get Buhari out of power.





He voiced his anger via his Twitter handle.





He said, “We warned you but you would not listen. This is where Buhari has taken Nigeria. He can’t even protect the children. This is an evil and insensitive government that thrives on genocide, mass murder, ethnic cleansing and conflict and that feeds on human blood. We must get them out!









“Fulani terrorists killed 25 more people in Plateau state today just a few days after Buhari was there. The same thing happened the day after he went to Taraba. The same thing happened as he was leaving Benue state yesterday. Why does blood follow Buhari everywhere he goes?”