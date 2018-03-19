A Diamond 40 trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in the outskirt of Kaduna on Monday.The Diamond 40 trainer aircraft is a one-person seated aircraft used for the training of students at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.A statement by the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya and obtained in Kaduna, said the aircraft was forced-landed on the outskirt of Kaduna by the student pilot on board the jet.Adesanya explained that the incident which took place “today, March 19, 2018, was as a result of an airborne emergency that could not enable the pilot fly the aircraft back to the base.”The statement read, “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) student pilot has force landed a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft on the outskirts of Kaduna while on a solo mission, as part of flying training at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna. “