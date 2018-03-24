 PHOTOS: Senator Melaye accuses his state's governor of mixing foreign and local rice | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
PHOTOS: Senator Melaye accuses his state's governor of mixing foreign and local rice

Dino Melaye is accusing Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, of making false claims.


According to Dino, Governor Yahaya is packing local and foreign rice with claims that his state has started to sell rice.
