Following Senate’s resolution on Thursday, to investigate alleged importation of prohibited security items by Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Committee has inspected the items at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The items which were sealed in cartons were displayed by Custom officials before the Committee Chairman, Senator James Manager and others.





The items are Military camouflage, boots, night goggles, bullet proof vests.





Though the items are highly restricted and could not be imported without clearance from the office of the National Security Adviser, it was alleged that they were imported without end user in Custom documents.





Having being seized, the Special Adviser to Kogi State G, Capt. Jerry Omodara (rtd) showed up for clearance, but his request was declined.





However, at Thursday’s plenary, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye insisted that the matter be investigated immediately, adding that he had enough evidence that would assist the Committee.





The lawmaker added that the items were in custody of Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), while he urged the Committee to move into action to forstall unforseen compromises.









The motion was sustained while the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu detailed Senator James Manager led Committee to visit the Airport immediately for inspection of those items.





Deputy Senate President in his remarks on the motion urged politicians to take caution ahead of 2019 elections.



