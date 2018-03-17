The high and mighty were at the palace of Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, for the wedding of Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar.

While the bride is the daughter of Africa’s richest man, the groom is the son of MD Abubakar, former inspector-general of police.





President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, led top politicians to the event.





Rilwan Akiolu, oba of Lagos; Adeyeye Ogunwunsi, ooni of Ife, were among the prominent traditional rulers at the occasion.





See pictures: