Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to peace Corps bill which was communicated to the Senate last week, Senate may override his assent anytime soon, as it has questioned the reasons the president gave for refusing assent to the bill.





Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Tuesday, explained that he had been under pressure from his constituents lately over the necessity of Peace Corps to Nigeria youth.





Speaking through order 43 of Senate rules, Melaye posited that it was unacceptable, reasons adduced by President Buhari, where he cited paucity of funds and duplication of responsibilities for not signing the bill.





He canvassed that the bill should be reconsidered for assent, noting that the Senate would override Mr. President’s assent if he fails to do so.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I have been inundated with text messages from my constituents over Peace Corps bill and I want to say it is important to Nigeria Youth”





The lawmaker recalled that Nigeria Civil Defense Corps was declined assent by former President Olusegun Obasanjo untill the Senate vetoed his assent to save the situation.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo declined assent to the Nigeria Civil Defense Corps bill, his assent was vetoed and I want to say that Buhari should reconsider Peace Corps bill for assent or the Senate will override his assent.”





He further doubted the judicious use of $5.5 billion Eurobond and N11 billion security votes, saying there was no positive impact despite the nation parting away such huge sums of money.





According to him, the former ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) borrowed the sum of N6 trillion in 16 years, while President Buhari-led government had borrowed 11 trillion in 3 years.





He wondered what those funds were meant that could not be channeled into funding of Peace Corps.