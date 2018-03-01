Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for rejecting the Peace Corps bill.

The United States based pastor blasted Buhari for saying there was no money to fund the Corps but is allegedly trying to fund the establishment of cattle colonies.





In a tweet, Omokri wrote: “The same President Buhari that wants Nigeria to use public funds to build cattle colonies for his Fulani kinsmen is the same President Buhari who rejected the Peace Corp Bill because he says there’s no money. There‘s money for cattle colony, but no money for peace. Well done sir!”





Recall that Buhari had on Tuesday, in a letter, cited security concerns as reasons for withholding assent to the bill seeking to establish Peace Corps.





But reacting to Buhari’s rejection of the bill, the Corps Commandant, Dickson Akoh alleged that the same people who “fought” the Peace Corps bill prior to its passage by the National Assembly advised the President against giving assent to the bill.