The Federal Government yesterday lashed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for saying the abduction and release of the Dapchi schoolgirls was stage-managed.It described the PDP statement as “erroneous and extremely dishonourable”In a statement, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, said such postulation portrayed the PDP “as insensitive, unpatriotic and unworthy party”.He said since the release of the Dapchi girls was negotiated by friendly countries and reputable international organisations, it would have taken a conspiracy of global proportion to have stage-managed the adoption and release of the girls.“’As we have said many times since the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls, no government is exempted from its own share of tragedies.“What makes the difference is the way such tragedies are managed.“Whereas it took the PDP all of 18 days to even acknowledge the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014, the APC Federal Government acted promptly and responsively when the Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted Feb. 19, hence their quick release,” he said.The Minister said it was unfortunate that the PDP that failed as a ruling party had also failed as an opposition party “going by its insensitive and crude response to the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls”.“In its 16 years in power, the PDP redefined governance as cluelessness, massive looting of the public treasury and crude exhibition of power.“In its over three years in opposition, the PDP has again shown it does not understand the role of the opposition in a democracy.“How then can the PDP convince Nigerians that it has learnt its lessons and that it is ready to rule the country again?“Nigerians must say ‘never again’ to this primitive and soulless party,” he said.The minister said further that “the Federal Government has not been responding to the “amateurish and jejune” statements from the PDP.“This is precisely because the party has failed to learn the ropes of being an opposition party, even when we have advised them to take a crash course on the role of the opposition in a democracy.“’We broke our own rules this time because the PDP over-reached itself and scored an own goal at a time it could simply have congratulated the government and people of Nigeria on the release of the girls or just keep quiet,” he said.Mohammed assured Nigerians that the Government would intensify the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and return them safely to their families.The PDP took a swipe at the Presidency, saying the abduction and the release of the girls were stage-managed for political purposesNational Chairman Uche Secondus and National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan at different news conferences on Wednesday, demanded the probe, arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the alleged sagaSpeakers of Houses of Assembly yesterday called for the intensification of efforts by security agencies to secure lives and property of all Nigerians.While commending the Federal government for its swift action over the abducted girls, they noted that lives of every Nigerian must be sacrosanct and adequately protected by the government.Rising from its 2018 first quarter general meeting in Gusau, the Zamfara State yesterday, the Speakers stated: “The Conference appealed to the relevant security agencies to intensify their efforts with a view to curbing the nefarious activities of the criminally-minded people who have been terrorizing the innocent people across the country”.In the communique signed by Caretaker Chairman and Speaker of Kebbi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumin Kamba, President Muhammadu Buhari was urged to ensure speedy assent to the Amendment Bills, when transmitted by the National Assembly.Though President Buhari had already refused assent to Electoral Act amendment Bill (Election sequence) the Speakers commended major stakeholders involved the constitution review exercise for being patriotic in passing the amendments.